Community Psychiatry Opens Four New TMS Treatment Centers in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community Psychiatry Management, LLC, the largest outpatient mental health organization in California with more than 40 offices, today announced the availability of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy through its practices in San Jose, Roseville, Davis and Del Mar, California. Community Psychiatry now offers TMS treatments at seven locations statewide, including Sacramento, and two of California's most experienced TMS treatment centers in Calabasas and Simi Valley.

TMS is a safe, non-invasive, non-systemic FDA-cleared treatment for Major Depressive Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. The TMS device generates a pulsed magnetic field, similar to that of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. TMS works by stimulating underactive nerve cells in brain regions known to regulate mood, helping to reset brain chemistry. The typical treatment course consists of approximately 20-minute sessions, five days a week over a six-week period. There is no sedation involved and there is no downtime. Since its FDA-clearance in 2008, TMS has been well-regarded by the medical community as a safe and effective alternative treatment for depression and does not have any of the side effects commonly seen with medication.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 17.3 million Americans are diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder annually. "While therapy and medications can be very effective in helping those with depression, up to 40% of patients do not receive adequate relief from these treatments," said psychiatrist Dr. Robert Trimmer, M.D. "TMS is an incredibly safe and effective treatment option for patients with treatment-resistant depression, does not carry many of the side effects potentially caused by antidepressants, and can give many of these patients a new lease on life. We are very pleased to make TMS treatment available to our patients in even more locations throughout California."

"The opening of our new TMS centers brings Community Psychiatry to the forefront of exceptional mental health care in California and highlights what we value above all: compassion, trustworthiness and providing excellent patient care," said Dr. Priyanka, M.D., Medical Director for Community Psychiatry. "We are committed to expanding access to TMS treatment and proud to offer this groundbreaking technology and safe treatment to our patients who need it most."

TMS is changing the future of psychiatry through advanced technology that gives patients relief from major depression. TMS is covered by most insurance companies for major depression. For more information about TMS at Community Psychiatry, call 866-317-7282 or visit https://www.communitypsychiatry.com.

For more than a decade, Community Psychiatry has been increasing access to mental health care for Californians by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, psychotherapists, hospitals and insurers. The company currently employs over 120 psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists and licensed therapists who provide connected care through telemedicine and in-person visits at more than 40 locations across California. Community Psychiatry is dedicated to providing high-quality, in-network mental health services through its partnerships with the majority of commercial health insurance providers (20+) in California.

