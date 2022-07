Community Trust Bancorp Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) reported Wednesday net earnings for the second quarter of $20.27 million or $1.14 per share, down from $23.93 million or $1.34 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter edged up to $40.79 million from $40.01 million last year, while noninterest income declined 6.6 percent to $14.50 million from last year.

