CommutAir Pilots Ratify New Long-Term Contract

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommutAir and its pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) ratified a new long term contract today. The new contract includes significant improvements to pay, benefits and quality of life to competitively position the company to maintain its long term growth. Among the most significant changes are:

30% increase in starting First Officer wages - $51 /hr

25% increase in starting Captain wages - $84 /hr

Commuting program to include company-paid travel to/from home to work

Employee 401K contributions up to 16% matched 50% by the company

Sign on bonus program up to $50,000 for Direct Entry Captains

Longevity credit up to 50% for new hires with prior FAR 121 industry experience

* For more detailed contract information visit https://www.flycommutair.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/ALPA-Contract-Additional-Details.pdf

"I want to thank the ALPA and CommutAir negotiating teams for their tireless dedication to arrive at a new contract that positions the Company and its pilots on solid footing for years to come," said Rick Hoefling, CommutAir President & CEO. "As the industry recovers from the past two years of challenges, we believe we have a tremendous opportunity to see continued growth in our business."

"It takes a team of amazing people dedicated to our values of providing Safe, Caring, Dependable and Efficient service each and every flight and this new contract is a significant milestone in our journey," said Joel Raymond, CommutAir Executive Vice President & COO.

About CommutAir

CommutAir is a regional airline operating flights on behalf of United Airlines as a United Express partner. With a fleet of over 75 Embraer 145 aircraft, CommutAir operates up to 1,500 weekly flights - connecting people and communities to the world via United's global network. Headquartered in Cleveland: CommutAir has major hubs in Denver, Houston, and Washington Dulles, with maintenance bases in Houston, Albany, New York and Lincoln, Nebraska. Founded in 1989, CommutAir is majority-owned by Champlain Enterprises, Inc. and 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc. www.flycommutair.com

Contact:

Laura Prince

VP Human Resources

laura.prince@commutair.com

440-652-2180

CommutAir Pilots New Long Term Agreement Details

Significant Improvements to Pilot Compensation and Work Rules

In addition to its recently increased $50,000 Direct Entry Captain pilot signing bonus, the new agreement offers CommutAir pilots enhanced levels of scheduling, commuting expenses, health insurance, vacation, sick leave and retirement benefits that are among the best in the industry:

Compensation benefits of the agreement include:

First Officers starting at $51.00 and Captains starting at $84.00

and Captains starting at Minimum duty period guarantee - 4 hours

100% Pay protection for canceled assignments

150% holiday pay; 200% trip extension pay

Pay increases for instructor pilots – Line Check Airmen earn up to $30 /hr override

/hr override Longevity credit up to 50% for new hires with prior FAR 121 industry experience

Scheduling benefits include:

Long Call Reserve added

Rescheduling protections added

Expense benefits include:

Commuting Flight Travel Program

Commuter rooms monthly

$20.00 international override for overnights

international override for overnights Downtown hotel for overnights greater than 24 hours

Health insurance benefits include:

Attractive Medical, Dental and Vision programs

Teladoc access for all pilots

Vacation and sick leave benefits include:

Daily floating vacation, with 6 days that can be rolled over or cashed out

Improved sick leave accrual rates with buyback provision

Retirement benefits include:

401K contributions up to 16% matched 50% by company

contributions up to 16% matched 50% by company 401(k) vesting after 4 years

Direct flow to United Airlines through the Aviate Program

