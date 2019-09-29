Commuter Air Technology Honored as One of OKC's Fastest Growing Companies

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commuter Air Technology (CAT), a Meta Special Aerospace (MSA) company providing aircraft modifications for commercial and government applications, was named the 43rd fastest-growing private company in Oklahoma City at the 2019 Metro 50 Awards. CAT has been a Metro 50 recipient nine times.

"We are grateful to our customers and the Oklahoma City Chamber for this recognition," said Darryl Wilkerson, President of MSA. "Collaborating with our clients, Commuter Air Technology and its new partner, Meta Aerospace Capital, LLC, are driven to develop products and services designed from the ground up that provide elegant solutions to some of our industry's most difficult challenges in a uniquely low risk framework," Wilkerson added.

CAT was recognized along with the other honored companies during the Metro 50 Awards Banquet on September 23 held at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. The Metro 50 Award allows both emerging companies, as well as companies that have exhibited substantial history as an established business, to be recognized. Metro 50 companies demonstrate positive growth in revenues; growth in the number of employees; creativity/entrepreneurship; and business development through the expansion of facilities, customer base or markets.

The Metro 50 Awards are sponsored by Bank of Oklahoma, Cox Business, EY, Express Employment Professionals, The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, The Journal Record Publishing Company and OGE Energy Corp.

About Commuter Air Technology

Commuter Air Technology delivers certified aircraft and customized aircraft modifications for commercial and government applications around the globe. Modifications range from flight performance enhancements and high-density passenger systems to cargo conversions and corporate reconfigurations. With over 30 years of experience, Commuter Air Technology offers a full line of technical support services, such as crew provision, training, program management, aircraft maintenance, engineering as well as STC process management and Airworthiness certifications. Commuter Air Technology is a Meta Special Aerospace company. Learn more at http://www.commuterair.com.

About Meta Special Aerospace

Meta Special Aerospace (MSA) is a fully integrated and agile enterprise of aerospace and defense companies. MSA responds quickly and efficiently to government and commercial operators of mission-optimized aircraft with specialized aircraft performance enhancing products and contracted defense special mission services. MSA offers key services within its core operating markets of Manned Airborne ISR, Special Mission Training and Exercise Support and Aviation Services. The MSA portfolio of companies includes Commuter Air Technology, Valair Aviation, Mission Transportation and Alpha28. Learn more at http://www.metaspecialaerospace.com.

