06.10.2022 14:30:00

Commvault Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) - Commvault will webcast a discussion of its second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results on November 1, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST at http://ir.commvault.com.

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault)

To access the call by phone, please click on the Registration Link and you will be provided with dial in details and a unique PIN. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.commvault.com.

About Commvault

Commvault is a global leader in data management. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Management Platform that spans all your data –regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) or how it's structured (legacy applications, databases, VMs, or containers). Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software as a Service (SaaS) via our Metallic portfolio. Over 25 years, more than 100,000 customers have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure, assessable, and ready to drive business growth. Visit www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2023-earnings-release-date-301642325.html

SOURCE Commvault

