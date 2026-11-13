CommVault Systems Aktie

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WKN DE: A0JL3S / ISIN: US2041661024

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13.11.2026 15:05:31

Commvault Appoints Danielle Abrahamsen As Interim CFO; Backs Q3, FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) announced Friday that Danielle Abrahamsen, Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2026. Abrahamsen succeeds Gary Merrill, who is leaving the Company to pursue an opportunity at another company outside the industry.

Merrill will serve as an advisor to Commvault through the end of its fiscal year. Commvault has engaged Spencer Stuart to assist with the search to identify its next CFO.

Abrahamsen has been with Commvault for more than eight years, serving as Chief Accounting Officer since 2023. She brings extensive experience in financial reporting, accounting operations and public-company finance.

Commvault has also appointed Stan Zlotsky as Senior Vice President, Finance. Zlotsky brings experience from Pendo.io, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. He will work closely with Abrahamsen and the broader finance team to oversee financial strategy and operations, supporting the company's growth and long-term performance.

Further, Commvault reaffirmed its previous third quarter and fiscal year 2027 guidance issued on October 27, 2026.

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CommVault Systems IncShs 144,05 -3,71% CommVault Systems IncShs

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