24.08.2023 18:00:00

Compagnie de Financement Foncier : Availability ot the Amendment to the 2022 URD

                                                                            Paris, August 24, 2023

Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2022 Universal Registration Document including the 2023 half-yearly financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2022 Universal Registration Document including the 2023 half-yearly financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 24, 2023 under the number D.23-0124-A01.

This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:
"Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
182, Avenue de France
75 013 PARIS

Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr

