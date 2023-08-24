|
24.08.2023 18:00:00
Compagnie de Financement Foncier : Availability ot the Amendment to the 2022 URD
Paris, August 24, 2023
Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2022 Universal Registration Document including the 2023 half-yearly financial report
Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2022 Universal Registration Document including the 2023 half-yearly financial report.
It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 24, 2023 under the number D.23-0124-A01.
This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:
"Financial Communication / Regulated information”.
Copies of this document are also available at the following address:
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
182, Avenue de France
75 013 PARIS
Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr
