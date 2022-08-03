Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.08.2022 07:00:00

Compagnie Financière Tradition:1st semester 2022 - Adjusted revenue of CHF 525.1m, up 7.7% at constant exchange rates

  Ad hoc announcement pursuant
to Article 53 of the Six Exchange
Regulation Listing Rules
    Lausanne, 3 August 2022

1st semester 2022: Adjusted revenue of CHF 525.1m,
up 7.7% at constant exchange rates

 

Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of CHF 483.9m in the first semester 2022 compared with CHF 452.0m in same period in 2021, up 7.0% at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 7.5%.

For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 525.1m compared with CHF 491.0m in 2021, an increase of 7.7% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 7.3% at constant exchange rates while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 17.5%.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 236.2m compared with CHF 213.3m in the second quarter 2021, representing an increase of 11.8% at constant exchange rates. The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 256.4m against CHF 231.8m in 2021, up 12.1% at constant exchange rates with IDB up 11.6% and Non-IDB up 27.8%.

1)       Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

ABOUT <a href=Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA" height="24" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a681314b-248a-45b5-9258-d06355ddc773" width="285"/>


Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com

MEDIA CONTACTS 

 
Patrick Combes, President 		Rohan Sant
  Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication
  +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63
  actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

 

 

 

 

Anhang


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Compagnie Financiere Tradition S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Compagnie Financiere Tradition S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Compagnie Financiere Tradition S.A. 89,80 0,00% Compagnie Financiere Tradition S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Spannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: ATX im Plus -- DAX steigt -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich stärker. Asiens Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen