04.05.2022 07:00:00

Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted revenue for Q1 2022 up 3.8% at constant exchange rates to CHF 268.7m

  Ad hoc announcement pursuant
to Article 53 of the Six Exchange
Regulation Listing Rules
    Lausanne, 4 May 2022

Q1 2022: adjusted revenue up 3.8% at constant exchange rates to CHF 268.7m

The average level of activity for the first quarter showed an increase compared to the same period last year. Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of CHF 247.7m in the first quarter 2022 compared with CHF 238.6m in same period in 2021, up 3.8% at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 3.7%.

For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted* revenue was CHF 268.7m compared with
CHF 259.2m in 2021, an increase of 3.8% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 3.6% at constant exchange rates while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 8.5%.

* Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

ABOUT <a href=Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA" height="24" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a681314b-248a-45b5-9258-d06355ddc773" width="285"/>


Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS 

 
Patrick Combes, President 		Rohan Sant
  Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication
  +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63
  actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

 

 

 

 

