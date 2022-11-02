|
02.11.2022 07:00:00
Compagnie Financière Tradition: Growth in adjusted revenue by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 252.6m
|
Ad hoc announcement pursuant
to Article 53 of the Six Exchange
Regulation Listing Rules
|Lausanne, 2 November 2022
Growth in adjusted revenue by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 252.6m
Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew strongly during the third quarter 2022 with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 232.4m compared with CHF 202.6m in 2021, representing an increase of 19.2% at constant exchange rates (an increase of 14.7% at current exchange rates). For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 252.6m compared with CHF 220.5m in 2021, up 19.4% at constant exchange rates with the adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) up 19.4% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) up 19.2%. At current exchange rates, consolidated adjusted revenue would increase by 14.5%, with IDB up 15.1% and Non-IDB down 0.3% due to the weakening of the Japanese currency.
Over the first nine months of the year, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 716.3m compared with CHF 654.6m in the same period in 2021, up 11.1% at constant exchange rates (an increase of 9.4% at current exchange rates). The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 777.7m against
CHF 711.5m in 2021, up 11.3% at constant exchange rates with IDB up 11.0% and Non-IDB up 18.0%. At current exchange rates, consolidated adjusted revenue would increase by 9.3%, with IDB up 9.5% and Non-IDB up 4.7% respectively.
1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA" height="24" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a681314b-248a-45b5-9258-d06355ddc773" width="285"/>
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.
Patrick Combes, President
|Rohan Sant
|Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
|Voxia communication
|+41 (0)21 343 52 87
|+41 (0)22 591 22 63
|actionnaire@tradition.ch
|rohan.sant@voxia.ch
Attachment
