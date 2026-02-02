Compal Electronics Aktie

WKN: 215181 / ISIN: US20440Y3099

02.02.2026 08:05:08

Compal Electronics, BeyondAI Join To Deliver Total Enterprise AI Solution

(RTTNews) - Compal Electronics and BeyondAI announced a partnership to deliver a Total Enterprise AI Solution built on a validated high-performance server platform, purpose-designed for the scale, complexity, and mission-critical demands of the LNG sector. At LNG2026 in Doha, the companies will jointly present a complete Enterprise AI operating architecture that moves toward a truly industrialized AI platform. At LNG2026, all Enterprise AI solutions from BeyondAI will operate live on Compal's server platform, the SX420-2A, positioning it as the infrastructure backbone of the Total Enterprise AI Solution.

AJ Abdallat, CEO of BeyondAI, said: "Our collaboration with Compal brings that vision into an on-premises offering that allows organizations to deploy trusted AI systems they can operate, govern, and scale inside their own environments."

Compal Electronics is trading at 32.30 New Taiwan dollar, down 1.37%.

