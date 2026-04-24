Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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24.04.2026 18:42:27
Companies Are Beating Estimates But Pulling Guidance. Here Is What That Disconnect Could Be Telling Investors About the Rest of 2026.
It's been a mixed bag in the stock market lately -- several companies are delighting investors by beating analysts' expectations in the first three months of the year. But on the other hand, companies are making shareholders nervous by withdrawing guidance for the next quarter or the rest of the year.It's a sign of market uncertainty -- tariff policies that whipsaw back and forth, uncertainties about oil supply, and the status of the Iran war are making companies nervous. Amid that backdrop, it's difficult to guess what expenses companies will incur or the appetite for consumer spending for the next several months."Some percentage of companies -- more than normal -- will just be saying (they) don't have the visibility to provide discrete guidance for the quarter," David Lefkowitz, head of US Equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, told Morningstar. "There are too many variables, I think, to really game it out." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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