Companies are Embracing Opportunities to Adopt Real Time Payment Technologies

A new survey from Citizens Bank reports that businesses are eager to adopt real time payment technologies. Several companies are embracing the opportunity to support faster and instant payments. AscendentFX Capital announced recently that it has joined the SWIFT network's Global Payment Initiative to improve payment delivery and provide greater transparency for customers. Meanwhile, Revolut has launched a new real time payments service in Europe. The SEPA Instant service is available to business and retail account holders and allows Revolut to offer instant P2P, B2B and B2P payments between any points within the European Economic Area.

Mastercard and online money transfer startup Transferwise have announced an expanded partnership that will allow Transferwise debit cards to be issued in any location in which the two companies currently operate. Mastercard first partnered with Transferwise in 2018 to launch its debit card in Europe and since then over one million cards have been issued across the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the EEA. Transferwise account holders will also be able to use Mastercard Send to instantly transfer money to Mastercard holders in several European countries.

