|
12.12.2023 11:00:00
Companies aren’t ready to succeed with AI
How ready are we to harness AI, be it in the cloud or elsewhere? Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, has released new research on the topic, the Pluralsight AI Skills Report: The Gap Between AI Investments and Worker Readiness, where we can find some answers.Full disclosure: I have many personal friends at Pluralsight, but that did not drive me to write this post, and they were not informed I was doing so. I don’t work for or with Pluralsight, in case you are wondering.Workers are not prepared to leverage AIThe research covers the AI landscape and its impact on talent based on a survey of 1,200 decision-makers and practitioners in technology, IT, cloud, cybersecurity, and related fields.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!