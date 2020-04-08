Companies in area with highest US COVID-19 mortality rate get creative, help other businesses manage the crisis

NEW ORLEANS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small tech companies are making a big impact on improved communications during COVID-19 even as their city faces the highest coronavirus death rate of all hard-hit areas in the US. Businesses of all sizes are turning to unique, innovative efforts to stop the spread of misinformation, so their own teams can focus on stopping the spread of the virus. Some New Orleans tech companies are even offering their innovative software for free for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

In just its first week, more than 100 companies across the country, including worldwide brands, signed up for rasa.io 's free offer for AI-driven Smart Newsletters. Organizations are using the Smart Newsletter service to pull in relevant data and provide their customers, employees, and industry partners updated, individualized, and useful information during the public health crisis.

"We know everyone is stressed and doesn't have much time right now," said rasa.io CEO Amith Nagarajan, "but people at the same time need to stay connected. This tool will help organizations share valuable information that's most relevant to their community from trustworthy sources."

The rasa.io team is offering free, unlimited access to their Smart Newsletter technology to anyone who wants to send out a COVID-19 related newsletter , no matter the size of the email distribution list and how often they want to send the letter. More than 1,000 organizations have signed up to use rasa.io to send regular newsletters, so rasa.io is using its worldwide footprint to help reach more people with reliable COVID-19 content.

To help with internal communications while working from home, Align Technologies is also offering one of its most popular product features for free: Huddle Tools connect teams to each other and to workflow management, with specific features to help employees stay engaged even if they're unable to attend a meeting as they adjust to working from home with families. Align's president and CEO Doug Walner says it's all about increasing productivity.

"At this time of unprecedented disruption, consistent team communication is more critical than ever," said Walner. "We hope this helps aid the response efforts for businesses as they work to weather these economic times."

