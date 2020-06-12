Company Alarm providing free business identity theft monitoring to all American truckers through the end of the year

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Company Alarm, the nationwide leader in business identity theft protection, in conjunction with Melton Technologies, Inc., a developer of fleet dispatch technology, announced today that it is offering free monitoring services to all American truckers till December 31, 2020.

"With strain the COVID-19 crisis is putting on our nation's supply lines, truckers are working incredibly long hours and are away from home for weeks at a time," said Company Alarm founder Andy Pham. "They have so much on their plates right now that they don't have the time to worry about the safety of their businesses – and we know cybercrime is on the rise. As a thank you for all they do, Company Alarm is offering a year of its top-of-the-line business identity theft monitoring services to all American truckers for free, regardless of whether their business entities are related to trucking or transportation."

All truckers need to do in order to sign up for free business identity theft monitoring is visit www.companyalarm.com/trucker .

American businesses increasingly are under attack from identity theft because business information is public and easy to change on government websites. Cybercriminals use these sites to hijack businesses and plunder their financial resources. Company Alarm guards against this by altering subscribers the moment any of their business information is changed.

"This is a great opportunity for truckers, many of whom are independent and thus are responsible for managing their own LLCs," said Chuck Melton, founder of Melton Technologies. "Company Alarm's monitoring software is second to none.

Pham is also the owner of the San Paso Truck Stop in Paso Robles, California, which in partnership with the good folks at Melton Technologies provided free breakfast to all truckers who came by the truck stop through the end of May.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/company-alarm-providing-free-business-identity-theft-monitoring-to-all-american-truckers-through-the-end-of-the-year-301074928.html

SOURCE Company Alarm