Company announcement no. 21

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 13

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 13, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 476,000 55,963,240 27 March 2023 28,000 106.82 2,990,960 28 March 2023 25,000 106.65 2,666,250 29 March 2023 23,000 107.53 2,473,190 30 March 2023 23,000 110.86 2,549,780 31 March 2023 23,000 109.59 2,520,570 Total week 13 122,000 13,200,750 Total accumulated 598,000 69,163,990

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3,219,737 treasury shares, equal to 2,62 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

