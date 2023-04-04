Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 08:52:05

Company announcement no. 21

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 13

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 13, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		476,000            55,963,240           
27  March 2023 28,000 106.82 2,990,960
28  March 2023 25,000 106.65 2,666,250
29  March 2023 23,000 107.53 2,473,190
30  March 2023 23,000 110.86 2,549,780
31  March 2023 23,000 109.59 2,520,570
Total week 13 122,000  13,200,750
Total accumulated 598,000      69,163,990      

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3,219,737 treasury shares, equal to 2,62 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


