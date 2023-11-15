|
15.11.2023 10:56:31
Company calendar 2024
Nilfisk Holding A/S, a leading global provider of professional cleaning products and services, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2024:
February 15 Annual Report 2023
March 21 Annual General Meeting
May 16 Interim Report Q1 2024
August 15 Interim Report Q2 2024
November 15 Interim Report Q3 2024
Nilfisk A/S expects to release its financial results around 07.30 am (CET) on the indicated dates.
For investor enquiries
Elisabeth Klintholm, Head of Investor Relations, +45 2555 6337
For media enquiries
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007
Forward-looking statements
Statements made about the future in this report reflect the Executive Management Board’s current expectations with regard to future events and financial results. Statements about the future are by their nature subject to uncertainty, and the results achieved may therefore differ from the expectations, due to economic and financial market developments, legislative and regulatory changes in markets that the Nilfisk Group operates in, development in product demand, competitive conditions, energy and raw material prices, and other risk factors. Nilfisk Holding A/S disclaims any liability to update or adjust statements about the future or the possible reasons for differences between actual and anticipated results except where required by legislation or other regulations.
Attachment
