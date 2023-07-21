21.07.2023 07:57:03

Company calendar 2024 for Danske Bank A/S

21 July 2023

Company calendar 2024 for Danske Bank A/S

Annual report 20232 February 2024
Annual general meeting21 March 2024
Interim report – first quarter 20243 May 2024
Interim report – first half 202419 July 2024
Interim report – first nine months 202431 October 2024

The financial results are expected to be released at 07:30 am (CET) on the dates indicated. Immediately after the release of the results, the reports will be available on danskebank.com. A conference call for analysts and investors will also be scheduled in the morning at 08.30 am (CET) following the release.

Shareholders who have proposals concerning specific business to be transacted at the annual general meeting on 21 March 2024 must submit the proposals in time for them to be received by the Company Secretariat no later than Wednesday 7 February 2024, at 4.00 pm (CET) by e-mailing shareholder@danskebank.com.

If the Board of Directors proposes payment of dividends and the general meeting approves, the dividends are expected to be available in the shareholders’ cash accounts on Tuesday 26 March 2024.

