Company that Saves Marriages is Now Saving Lives with their Hand Sanitizer - Muse Health on a Mission to Flatten the Curve

VALENCIA, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the general public thinks of New Orleans, they associate it with the Superdome, the French Quarter, and Bourbon Street. Those glimpses of an affluent community is a far cry from the reality faced by many in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans.

"After Hurricane Katrina, nobody came back." he said. "No stores, no nothing."

Defined as an area that has limited access to nutritious or affordable food, the Lower Ninth Ward is located in a food desert. Characterized by its lack of supermarkets and access to fresh food and essential supplies, low income families are most affected.

A sobering realization, Cotlon decided to take matters into his own hands by opening the "Lower 9th Ward Market." With the only other full service grocery store located a city over, the average resident would have to take three city buses back and forth in order to purchase essential items.

As COVID-19 continues spreading throughout the United States, having access to essential items like hand sanitizer is at all-time high. Due to growing demand from his community, Cotlon ran out of sanitizers and was at a loss when looking for more. With all major retailers running out of supplies quickly after restocking their shelves, residents of the Lower Ninth Ward were left with limited options.

Embodying the values of self-service, loyalty, and duty, Cotlon's immense fight and determination reached MUSE Health.

Donating 1000 bottles of hand sanitizers to the Lower 9th Ward Market, MUSE Health has helped Cotlon fully stock his shelves, allowing those in his community access to this potentially life saving product.

"This gift from MUSE Health is like Christmas, a birthday and Mardi Gras all rolled into one." he said. "This is a god-send that is going to help out so many people."

Because MUSE Health's parent company, CC Wellness, has an over-the-counter drug license as well as a license to purchase alcohol, its transition into the world of hand sanitizers was seamless.

Containing 62% ethyl alcohol, MUSE hand sanitizer works by breaking down a cell wall and deteriorating it from the inside. An essential tool to help fight off bacteria and infectious disease, it provides an added sense of assurance that is desperately needed during this pandemic.

With hand sanitizers available at his store, families and individuals no longer have to endure an unwelcome hardship of traveling miles away. Working for up to 17 hours each day, Cotlon continues to live up to the promises made to his community.

Cotlon loves that he can continue serving his community. Although a major risk, he is proud of how far he's come.

"If you have a store in your community, hug it, appreciate it," he said. "Having nothing is hard."

As the Lower Ninth Ward continues rebuilding, Burnell Cotlon will be there every step of the way.

