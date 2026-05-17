International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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17.05.2026 16:02:01
Comparing International ETFs: Schwab's SCHE vs. State Street's SPGM
The State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) offers all-in-one exposure to developed and emerging markets, while the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) focuses exclusively on developing economies.Investors seeking broad international exposure often decide between a total-world approach and a targeted regional tilt. While SPGM covers the entire global equity landscape including the U.S., SCHE limits its scope to emerging markets. This analysis examines how these distinct geographic mandates influence costs, risk profiles, and historical performance.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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