COMPASS DATACENTERS RECOGNIZED IN THE INC. 5000 FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Compass Datacenters Ranked in Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed Compass Datacenters has been ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at companies in the economy's most dynamic segment, independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

"It is an honor to be recognized for a third consecutive year in the Inc. 5000 alongside so many extraordinary businesses. The past year has been one of tremendous growth for Compass as we expanded with new campuses in North America and entered EMEA with campuses in Israel and Italy," said Chris Crosby, Compass Datacenters' CEO. "As our global presence increases, our mission remains the same: to provide world-class, sustainably-built digital infrastructure exactly where our customers need. We are a trusted partner for the world's largest tech companies."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database which can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, Inc. Editor-In-Chief. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies which have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to today's challenges."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

