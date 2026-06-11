Compass Diversified Holdings Shs of Benef Interest Aktie
WKN DE: A0JMWA / ISIN: US20451Q1040
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11.06.2026 13:01:30
Compass Diversified CEO Elias Sabo To Retire; Zach Sawtelle Named Successor
(RTTNews) - Compass Diversified (CODI), a private equity firm, on Thursday said co-founder and chief executive officer Elias Sabo will retire on December 31, 2026.
The company appointed Zach Sawtelle as chief operating officer and said he will succeed Sabo as chief executive officer upon his retirement.
Sawtelle currently serves as partner and chief operating officer at Compass Group Management LLC, the company's external manager.
Compass Diversified also reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
Additionally, the company said it expects to complete its review of the Management Services Agreement in the coming weeks to better align management and shareholder interests.
CODI shares closed at $10.92 on Wednesday, up 2.63%.
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