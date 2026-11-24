(RTTNews) - Compass Group (CPG.L, CMPGF), a contract foodservice company, reported Tuesday higher profit in fiscal 2026, benefited by revenue growth. Further, the firm raised dividend, and said it is resuming share buyback programme, with plans to return up to $1.5 billion over the next two years. The company also issued positive outlook for fiscal 2027 and ahead.

In fiscal 2026, profit before tax reached $3.04 billion, higher than last year's $2.58 billion. Basic earnings per share were 132.2 cents, up 20.1 percent from 110.1 cents in the prior year.

Underlying profit before tax climbed to $3.39 billion from $3.02 billion a year ago. Underlying earnings per share rose 12.2 percent to 148.0 cents from 131.9 cents previously.

Operating profit increased 13.0 percent to $3.348 billion, while underlying operating profit grew 12.3 percent to $3.746 billion from $3.335 billion last year. Operating margin expanded 20 basis points to 6.6 percent, with underlying operating margin improving 20 basis points to 7.4 percent.

Revenue grew 10.4 percent to $50.848 billion from $46.070 billion a year ago. At constant currency, revenue growth reached 9.3 percent, with organic revenue growth of 7.5 percent.

Further, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 48.5 cents per share, up from 43.3c per share last year. This results in total dividend of 74.0c for 2026, a 12.3 percent increase from last year.

The final dividend will be paid on February 25 to shareholders on the register on January 8, 2027.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company expects high single-digit underlying operating profit growth, driven by organic revenue growth of around 7 percent and continued margin progression.

Over the longer term, Compass Group remains confident in sustaining organic revenue growth in the mid-to-high single-digit range, with ongoing margin progression and profit growth outpacing revenue growth.

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