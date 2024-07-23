23.07.2024 08:11:04

Compass Group Q3 Organic Revenue Rises; Updates FY24 Forecast

(RTTNews) - British food services company Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter organic revenue growth of 10.3 percent.

All regions continue to perform well, and industry trends remain strong, the company said.

Organic revenue growth in North America increased 9.9 percent, and the growth was 12 percent in Europe, and 8.5 percent in Rest of World.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects underlying operating profit growth to be above 15 percent on a constant-currency basis, with organic revenue growth above 10 percent.

The company previously expected 2024 underlying operating profit growth towards 15 percent, with organic revenue growth towards 10 percent.

