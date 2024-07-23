|
23.07.2024 08:11:04
Compass Group Q3 Organic Revenue Rises; Updates FY24 Forecast
(RTTNews) - British food services company Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter organic revenue growth of 10.3 percent.
All regions continue to perform well, and industry trends remain strong, the company said.
Organic revenue growth in North America increased 9.9 percent, and the growth was 12 percent in Europe, and 8.5 percent in Rest of World.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects underlying operating profit growth to be above 15 percent on a constant-currency basis, with organic revenue growth above 10 percent.
The company previously expected 2024 underlying operating profit growth towards 15 percent, with organic revenue growth towards 10 percent.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!