COMPASS Pathways announces publication of first study evaluating potential of AI model to predict outcomes of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS”), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a new paper in Pyschopharmacology, which showed the results of a retrospective study that evaluates the potential of its AI technologies to support investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The paper was published on August 22, 2023.



The peer-reviewed paper shows the AI model has the potential to predict outcomes of the investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in people with TRD up to 12 weeks after treatment using recordings taken during the integration session 24 hours post administration. Further research and studies are required to validate this model and to evaluate its capabilities to predict responder status pre-treatment.

Using a large language model, COMPASS created a machine learning algorithm that assessed the emotional sentiment of 101 English speaking participants from the company’s recent randomized double-blind phase 2b study in TRD. The sentiment scores, as measured by valence (happiness to sadness) and arousal (intensity of emotion), were then used in the second stage of the machine algorithm to predict patient response as measured by the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) at three weeks and three months post-drug administration. This model yielded a cross-validated accuracy of 85% and 88% at the three and twelve-week timepoints, respectively. The Area Under the Curve (AUC) results were comparable with values of 88% and 85% at the three and twelve-week timepoints.

"These results are exciting because they signal that we could potentially use AI technology to predict long-term patient response in the emerging field of psilocybin treatment,” said Kabir Nath, CEO of COMPASS Pathways. "We believe this could also support the delivery of more personalized care in the long-term for people suffering from TRD.”

"Our goal is to use technology to move clinical psychology toward precision medicine,” said Greg Ryslik, Chief Technology Officer at COMPASS. "By using Natural Language Processing (NLP) to identify key linguistic and speech-based digital biomarkers, we have the opportunity to further understand the presentation of TRD and help provide a deeper understanding of treatment-resistant depression as a whole if unique patterns between individuals emerge.”

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa.

COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com.

