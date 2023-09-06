|
06.09.2023 22:10:44
Compass Pathways Explores AI-Powered Predictive Model On Psilocybin Therapy For Depression
COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) shared the results from research on the potential of its novel AI technologies to support its proprietary COMP360 psilocybin treatment for Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD.) COMPASS is oner of the biggest players in the psychedelics biotech space today.CEO Kabir Nath said the results are “exciting” because they signal a potential prediction of long-term patient response in psilocybin treatment and support the delivery of more personalized care in the long term for people suffering from TRD.Published in the Psychopharmacology journal in late August, the peer-reviewed paper shows the AI model could predict results up to 12 weeks post-treatment through recordings of the integration session done 24 hours post-dose. “Our goal is to use technology to move clinical psychology toward precision medicine,” stated COMPASS’ CTO Greg Ryslik. “By using Natural Language Processing (NLP) to identify key ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
