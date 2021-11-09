COMPASS Pathways plc announces financial results and business highlights for the third quarter 2021

Highlights:

Positive topline results from phase IIb COMP360 psilocybin therapy trial for treatment-resistant depression; rapid and sustained response for patients receiving a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support

Launch of phase II study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for PTSD

Positive signals from Maryland Oncology Hematology open-label investigator initiated study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for depression in cancer

Acquisition of IP portfolio of novel psychedelic compounds and prodrugs

Hamilton Morris appointed full-time consultant

New US composition patent granted for crystalline psilocybin

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2021 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, "With the positive topline results from our COMP360 psilocybin therapy phase IIb trial, we are one step closer to potentially providing a much-needed therapeutic option to patients suffering with treatment-resistant depression. At the same time, we are making great progress in broadening our pipeline – we are beginning a phase II COMP360 psilocybin therapy trial for PTSD, and we have acquired a large portfolio of new compounds and IP, working with Matthias Grill PhD. Our goal remains the same - to transform mental health care and bring options to the millions of patients who currently don’t have many.”

Business highlights

Positive topline results from groundbreaking phase IIb clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression (TRD); data shared in separate press release published today

Continued investment in the expansion of COMPASS portfolio with addition of phase II trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

20 patient, fixed dose, open-label trial to begin at The Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London



Promising data from open-label investigator-initiated study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for depression in cancer, conducted and reported by Maryland Oncology Hematology at the Aquilino Cancer Center (Rockville, MD) Showed feasibility of simultaneous psilocybin administration in small groups, with 1:1 support Remission in major depression symptoms for 15 of the 30 patients, sustained for eight-week follow-up COMP360 psilocybin found to be generally well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events



Acquisition of intellectual property (IP) portfolio including patent applications covering a variety of psychedelic and empathogenic substances IP developed with Dr Matthias Grill, founder and CEO of MiHKAL GmbH in Basel, Switzerland Working with Dr Grill on exclusive research project to develop new product candidates



Hamilton Morris, research scientist and filmmaker, appointed full-time consultant

Researching new psychedelic compounds that could be developed into therapies in areas of unmet mental health need



New US patent granted Claims covering alternative crystalline psilocybin not used in COMP360 Portfolio of nine granted patents, including four in the US, two in the UK, one in Germany, two in Hong Kong



Financial highlights



Net loss for the three months ended 30 September 2021 was $15.8 million or $0.38 loss per share (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $2.3 million), compared with $16.7 million or $1.30 loss per share during the same period in 2020 (after including non-cash-share-based compensation expense of $5.2 million).

Net loss for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 was $46.1 million, or $1.17 loss per share (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $5.9 million), compared with $41.5 million, or $3.90 loss per share, during the same period in 2020 (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $16.6 million).

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $12.2 million for the three months ended 30 September 2021, compared with $6.9 million during the same period in 2020. Of this increase, $6.2 million reflected increased development activities, including hiring additional staff, as COMPASS progresses its COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, and continues to explore additional indications and therapeutic approaches. There was a reduction of $0.9 million in non-cash share-based compensation expense compared with the same period in the prior year.

R&D expenses were $30.4 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2021, compared with $18.8 million during the same period in 2020. Of this increase, $14.3 million reflected increased development activities, including hiring additional staff, as COMPASS progresses its COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, and continues to explore additional indications and therapeutic approaches. There was a reduction of $2.7 million in non-cash share-based compensation expense compared with the same period in the prior year.

G&A expenses were $9.6 million for the three months ended 30 September 2021, compared with $6.6 million during the same period in 2020. The increase was attributable to a reduction of $2.0 million in non-cash share-based compensation, offset against an increase of $2.5 million, $0.7 million and $1.8 million, respectively, in personnel expenses, legal and professional fees, and facilities and other expenses.

G&A expenses were $24.5 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2021, compared with $21.1 million during the same period in 2020. The increase was attributable to a reduction of $8.0 million in non-cash share-based compensation, offset against an increase of $5.8 million, $0.8 million and $4.9 million, respectively, in personnel expenses, legal and professional fees, and facilities and other expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents were $294.0 million as of 30 September 2021, compared with $196.5 million at 30 September 2020.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 is investigational and has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com.



COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 293,959 $ 190,327 Restricted cash 104 29 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,733 12,048 Total current assets 312,796 202,404 Investment 521 529 Property and equipment, net 355 245 Deferred tax assets 852 221 Other assets 219 57 Total assets $ 314,743 $ 203,456 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 2,742 $ 2,747 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,581 4,148 Total current liabilities 9,323 6,895 Total liabilities 9,323 6,895 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares, £0.008 par value; 41,731,180 and 35,930,331 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 431 367 Deferred shares, £21,921.504 par value; one share authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 441,135 279,480 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,817 14,585 Accumulated deficit (143,991) (97,899) Total shareholders’ equity 305,420 196,561 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 314,743 $ 203,456



