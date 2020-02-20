Compass Self Storage Continues Growth With Acquisition Of Self Storage Center In Central FL

CLEVELAND, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of a self storage center in Eustis, FL. Eustis is located northeast of Orlando, Florida.

This transaction marks the 23rd Compass Self Storage location in Florida and their 92nd location nationwide. The newest Compass Self Storage (www.compassselfstorage.com) center is located at 36622 County Road 19A in Eustis. This storage center offers over 58,500 net rentable square feet and has a variety of unit sizes with easy access drive up and indoor units.

Compass Self Storage has plans to enrich the customer experience when moving and storing. This includes enhanced security by offering smart locks, high definition video, lighting, and individual access control. Compass Self Storage also plans to offer onsite truck rental at this location to meet a common need from many customers.

"We are thrilled to further expand our footprint in Florida and service the storage needs of our business and residential neighbors," stated Todd Amsdell, President.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options, to make it a one-stop solution for anyone moving their home or needing extra storage space for their business. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

The above-mentioned acquisition was made by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

