16.05.2023 17:00:00
COMPASSIONATE CERVIX BRUSH BIOPSY DEVICES PIVOTAL FOR NCI GLOBAL "MOONSHOT" CANCER SCREENING INITIATIVE
ANAHEIM, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Histologics LLC manufactures Kylon® medical fabric sterile brush devices which use gentle friction to biopsy the outer cervix and endocervical canal. They are replacing antiquated, traumatic stainless steel "cutting" tools. Over 1 million of such cervical biopsies have been performed with this technology in the USA. The National Cancer Institute deployed the devices as a means for physician and nurse clinicians to obtain biopsies in low-resource high-risk areas around the globe, according to Neal M. Lonky MD, MPH, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UC Irvine School of Medicine and CEO of Histologics LLC.
The National Cancer Institute (NCI) Initiative, "Accelerated Control of Cervical Cancer", HPV-AVE Consortium (PAVE) project is part of a cancer "moonshot" program that aims to detect and destroy pre-cancer during screening because of the disparate access to care, and before such lesions progress to invasive cervical cancer."
https://deainfo.nci.nih.gov/advisory/ncab/0822/Schiffman.pdf
"Clinicians want to find true cervical cancer precursors at an early treatable stage, known to be caused by infection with the Human Papilloma Virus". "For patients in low-resource settings, some of whom with coincident human immunodeficiency disease (HIV), these single use sterile devices afford a level of safety. Brushing is easy to deploy and deliver by nurses as well as physicians". "We have been able to train clinicians remotely on-line and via email as all the stakeholders are practicing around the world in nearly every continent ", said Dr. Lonky. "Any diagnostic procedure that is easy to learn and perform in any setting that removes tissue compassionately, affordably, and can be processed and diagnose rapidly gives us the ability to detect pre-cancer and treat, before progressing to cancer." said Andrew Goldstein MD, the Director of the Gynecologic Cancers Research Foundation who coordinates the PAVE trial efforts in Cambodia and who successfully used Kylon® brush devices in a prior published study in Inner Mongolia. Infect Agent Cancer. 2020 Oct 22;15:64. "The histology results obtained with the Histologics' biopsy devices have been diagnostic from samples thus far in Cambodia and a cervical cancer has been already diagnosed" said Dr. Goldstein. Dr. Lonky added; "Early diagnosis of precancerous cervical dysplasia and immediate treatment is potentially lifesaving."
