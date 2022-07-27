Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 06:30:25

Competition authorities grant clearance for combination of Komax and Schleuniger

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Merger
Competition authorities grant clearance for combination of Komax and Schleuniger

27-Jul-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dierikon, 27 July 2022

Media release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Komax Holding AG has received clearance from the relevant competition authorities for the combination with Schleuniger AG. Closing of the combination and the associated capital increase will take place at the end of August 2022.

Nothing now stands in the way of the combination of Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG announced on 9 February 2022: The relevant competition authorities have granted clearance. The next steps will be the closing of the combination on 30 August 2022 and the implementation of the associated capital increase, which was approved by the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2022. The 1,283,333 newly issued registered shares will be allocated to Metall Zug AG in exchange for 100% of the Schleuniger shares and traded for the first time on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 31 August 2022. Metall Zug AG, the current owner of Schleuniger AG, will then hold a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG. Consolidation of the Schleuniger Group will take place from 1 September 2022.

Implementation of the capital increase will make two further proposals approved by the Annual General Meeting effective from 30 August 2022: Dr. Jürg Werner will become a member of the Board of Directors of Komax Holding AG and the existing restrictions on registration and voting rights (15%) for Komax Holding AG shares will be abolished without replacement.

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 2100 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax News Portal
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: https://newsportal.komaxgroup.com/en

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1406493

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1406493  27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406493&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Komax AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Komax AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Komax AG 193,40 0,00% Komax AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Powell-Aussagen im Fokus: ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Börsen Asiens beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts bewegt. An den Börsen in Fernost ist am Donnerstag mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen