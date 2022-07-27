|
27.07.2022 06:30:25
Competition authorities grant clearance for combination of Komax and Schleuniger
|
KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Merger
Dierikon, 27 July 2022
Media release
Komax Holding AG has received clearance from the relevant competition authorities for the combination with Schleuniger AG. Closing of the combination and the associated capital increase will take place at the end of August 2022.
Nothing now stands in the way of the combination of Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG announced on 9 February 2022: The relevant competition authorities have granted clearance. The next steps will be the closing of the combination on 30 August 2022 and the implementation of the associated capital increase, which was approved by the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2022. The 1,283,333 newly issued registered shares will be allocated to Metall Zug AG in exchange for 100% of the Schleuniger shares and traded for the first time on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 31 August 2022. Metall Zug AG, the current owner of Schleuniger AG, will then hold a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG. Consolidation of the Schleuniger Group will take place from 1 September 2022.
Implementation of the capital increase will make two further proposals approved by the Annual General Meeting effective from 30 August 2022: Dr. Jürg Werner will become a member of the Board of Directors of Komax Holding AG and the existing restrictions on registration and voting rights (15%) for Komax Holding AG shares will be abolished without replacement.
Contact
Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 2100 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.
Komax News Portal
Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KOMAX Holding AG
|Industriestrasse 6
|6036 Dierikon
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0010702154
|Valor:
|907324
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1406493
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1406493 27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Komax AGmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Wettbewerbsbehörden erteilen Freigabe für den Zusammenschluss von Komax und Schleuniger (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|Competition authorities grant clearance for combination of Komax and Schleuniger (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|Annual General Meeting supports combination of Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|Die Generalversammlung unterstützt den Zusammenschluss der Komax Holding AG und der Schleuniger AG (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|Ongoing upward trend at Komax - strong positioning for the future (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|Kontinuierlicher Aufwärtstrend bei Komax - positive Ausgangslage für die Zukunft (EQS Group)
|
09.02.22
|Komax Holding AG und Schleuniger AG wollen fusionieren (EQS Group)
|
09.02.22
|Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG seek to merge (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Komax AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Komax AG
|193,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Aussagen im Fokus: ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Börsen Asiens beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts bewegt. An den Börsen in Fernost ist am Donnerstag mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.