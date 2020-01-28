Competition Bureau reaches agreement with Evonik to address concerns raised by acquisition of PeroxyChem

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau announced today that it reached an agreement with Evonik Industries AG to address competition concerns related to its proposed acquisition of PeroxyChem Holding Company LLC.

Following an extensive review, the Bureau concluded that Evonik's acquisition of PeroxyChem was likely to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the supply of hydrogen peroxide in Western Canada.

To remedy this concern, Evonik has agreed to sell PeroxyChem's hydrogen peroxide manufacturing facility located in Prince George, British Columbia and related assets to a buyer acceptable to the Commissioner of Competition.

Under the agreement registered with the Competition Tribunal, Evonik has proposed United Initiators (UI) as the buyer of this facility. The Commissioner reviewed UI's suitability and concluded that they are an acceptable buyer.

The Bureau is satisfied that this agreement will preserve competition in Western Canada's hydrogen peroxide market.

For more information on the Bureau's review, consult our comprehensive position statement.

Quote

"Industries such as pulp and paper, oil and gas, and mining rely on hydrogen peroxide in their day-to-day operations. We're pleased to reach this agreement with Evonik to preserve competition in the supply of this chemical to customers in Western Canada."

Jeanne Pratt

Senior Deputy Commissioner of Competition

Quick Facts

On November 7, 2018 , Evonik signed an agreement with One Equity Partners, the owner of PeroxyChem, to acquire PeroxyChem for US$625 million .

, Evonik signed an agreement with One Equity Partners, the owner of PeroxyChem, to acquire PeroxyChem for . The Bureau's Merger Intelligence and Notification Unit became aware of the proposed transaction by way of a complaint from a customer in the pulp and paper industry shortly thereafter.

The Bureau worked closely with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) throughout its merger review, as the merging parties' production facilities located in Western Canada supply both Canadian and American customers.

supply both Canadian and American customers. Evonik, headquartered in Essen, Germany , is a global specialty chemical manufacturer that produces a wide range of chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide.

, is a global specialty chemical manufacturer that produces a wide range of chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide. UI is a global specialty chemicals manufacturer based in Pullach, Germany .

Related products

Competition Bureau statement regarding Evonik's proposed merger with PeroxyChem

Associated links

Reviewing mergers

Merger Review Process Guidelines

Information Bulletin on Merger Remedies in Canada

Agreement on best practices on cooperation in merger investigations

www.competitionbureau.gc.ca

Enquiries | Complaints

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency, ensures that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.

SOURCE Competition Bureau