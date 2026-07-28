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NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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28.07.2026 11:45:00

Competition Is Growing, but Is Nvidia Really in Trouble? This Numbers Suggests It Isn't

Tech investors keep seeing and hearing the same headlines about tech companies making their own chips and diversifying away from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s high-priced products. Initially, it's easy to see why such a scenario may appear to be a troubling one, given that tech giants have the resources to invest in their own chipmaking abilities. However, these aren't exactly new developments. And there are also many other chipmakers out there, including Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices, that offer alternatives. But the actual numbers don't really back up the worries that Nvidia is in any serious trouble, at least not yet, anyway. Both its growth rate and its market share remain strong. It also raises the question of whether the stock, which is among the most valuable in the world and has a market cap of around $5 trillion, could still be a bargain buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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