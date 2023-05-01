|
01.05.2023 14:52:47
Completion of capital reduction In Spar Nord Bank A/S
Company announcement no. 26
As stated in company announcement no. 17, it was decided at Spar Nord Bank A/S’ ordinary general meeting on 22 March 2023 to reduce the company’s share capital by nominally DKK 25,359,000 divided into 2,535,900 shares of DKK 10 by cancellation of own shares.
The capital reduction was published via the electronic information system of the Danish Business Authority on 29 March 2023. The advertisement period expired without any objections being raised. Consequently, we have notified the Danish Business Authority of the capital reduction. After the capital reduction, the share capital of Demant A/S amounts to nominally DKK 1,204,666,260 divided into shares of DKK 10 each.
In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby state that the company’s total share capital and total number of voting rights amount to:
Share capital (nominal): DKK 1,204,666,260
Number of voting rights: 120,466,626
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
Attachment
