Completion of change negotiations concerning Siili’s temporary layoffs



Siili Solutions Plc Press release 31 October 2023 at 15:45 EET

The change negotiations initiated by Siili Group on October 16, 2023, have been concluded. These negotiations involved nearly the entire workforce in Finland. In Finland, Siili employs approximately 580 employees.

As a result of the negotiations, the company has decided to implement temporary layoffs for some of its employees. The layoffs will affect up to approximately 80 consultants and around 60 administrative and management personnel for a total period of no more than 90 days. The layoffs will commence from mid-November and will be executed by the end of March 2024.

Part of the layoffs to be carried out in 2023 will be short in duration. In addition, the layoffs will be implemented as part-time, where possible.

The situation in the IT service market has remained uncertain during the second half of the year. Temporarily adjusting our operations is a necessary measure to secure the company's profitability.

"Most of our consultants are involved in customer projects and, as a result, they are not affected by the layoffs. Difficult decisions regarding these changes enable us to adapt our operations in a challenging market situation," says Siili's CEO Tomi Pienimäki.

