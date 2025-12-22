Completion of mandatory buyback of blocked shares

Solidcore Resources plc (“Solidcore” or the “Company”) announces that the mandatory buyback of shares held under Euroclear has been completed.

“I am pleased to confirm the successful completion of the mandatory buyback of the remaining blocked shares. This important milestone strengthens our corporate governance, enhances transparency, and supports further strategic developments focused on shareholder value recovery”, said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.

Following the issuance of the Restriction Notice on 4 December 2025, the Company has completed the repurchase of 123,408,853 shares (the “Restricted Shares”) under the Restricted Share Buyback Agreement with Euroclear, and paid the total buyback consideration of AED 288,337,115.84 (“Total Purchase Price”) to a bank account managed by a professional trustee for the benefit of Euroclear. Accordingly, the Restricted Shares qualify as treasury shares and are blocked by the Company’s registrar.

The Total Purchase Price was calculated based on 30,544,186 non-treasury shares held through Euroclear and a price per share of US$ 2.57 (“Purchase Price”) converted into AED at an exchange rate of 3.6725[1] AED per one USD. No consideration was paid in respect of those Restricted Shares which are already held on behalf of the Company through Euroclear (i.e., 92,864,667 shares).

Pursuant to the Restricted Share Buyback Agreement and the process approved by shareholders at the general meeting on 29 July 2025, Euroclear is entitled to apply to the trustee for a payment of the Total Purchase Price (or any portion thereof) provided only when Euroclear:

certifies to the trustee that the payment to Euroclear of the Total Purchase Price (or a respective portion thereof) in consideration for the transfer of the legal title to the Restricted Shares (or a respective portion thereof) and the reconciliation of Euroclear's books and records to reflect such transfer, is lawful under any sanctions which are applicable to Euroclear;

undertakes to instruct the Company’s registrar to transfer the Restricted Shares (or any portion thereof) to the Company’s account in the share registry maintained by the registrar, and to reconcile its records to reflect the transfer of a relevant amount of the Restricted Shares to the Company and provides satisfactory evidence of this to the trustee;

undertakes to distribute the Total Purchase Price (or a respective portion thereof) to Euroclear's direct participants in discharge of such participants’ book-entry interests in the Restricted Shares; and

submits any additional information or documentation the trustee deems necessary to process the payment.

Any person with an entitlement to Restricted Shares repurchased from Euroclear should consult with their broker, custodian or depositary through which such entitlement derives in order to claim its interest in any relevant funds from Euroclear.

Following the mandatory buyback, the Company holds 123,408,853 shares in treasury, and the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 443,146,134. The latter number may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest (or a change therein) in Solidcore under the Rule MDR 3.3 of the AIX Market Disclosure Rules.

Unless otherwise defined herein, defined terms have the same meaning as those attributed to them in the Circular: https://www.solidcore-resources.com/en/investors-and-media/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/.

About Solidcore

Solidcore Resources is a leading Gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project in Kazakhstan.

