Completion of merger of subsidiaries

According to the company announcement published by Nordecon AS on 06 April 2023 , Nordecon AS started the merger of two 100% subsidiaries of the group, Tariston AS and Kaurits OÜ. AS Tariston and Kaurits OÜ signed a merger agreement on 21 April 2023, the purpose of which was to improve the internal efficiency of the group and simplify the management structure. According to the merger agreement, the merging company was AS Tariston. As a result of the merger, Kaurits OÜ ended and AS Tariston continues as the legal successor of Kaurits OÜ. The balance sheet date of the merger, from which all transactions of Kaurits OÜ are considered to have been made at the expense of AS Tariston, is 01 January 2023.

The merger was entered in the Business Register on 07 July 2023 and the merger has been completed.

This transaction does not have any effect on Nordecon AS group consolidated profit, assets or liabilities. Kaurits OÜ can not be deemed to be a significant subsidiary for the purposes of the Nasdaq Tallinn Rules and Regulations chapter Requirements for Issuers.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 580 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.