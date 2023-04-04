Completion of project Øyfjellet has been declared

Hässleholm, Sweden, 4 April 2023

Øyfjellet wind farm in Norway is now completed and the wind farm has been taken over by Øyfjellet Wind AS.

Eolus sold the shares in the project company Øyfjellet Wind AS to Aquila Capital in 2019. The parties also signed an EPCM agreement by which Eolus would manage the construction of the wind farm on behalf of the owner.

The parties have now agreed that final completion in line with the conditions in the EPCM agreement has been achieved. The parties have also agreed on the scope and responsibilities for each party regarding the punch list items.

The parties have furthermore agreed to terminate the agreement regarding technical and commercial management and to transfer the services to Øyfjellet Wind AS.

Based on the completion agreement Eolus will record remaining expected revenues and costs from the project during Q1 2023. Not all financial conditions have been finally settled between the parties, but Eolus does not expect any future significant impact from the project.

Øyfjellet wind farm is Eolus’ largest wind project until now, comprising 72 wind turbines with 400 MW installed capacity. It is expected to produce 1.3 TWh electricity per year, which will be delivered to Alcoa to provide their production plant in nearby Mosjøen with renewable electricity from the wind farm.

