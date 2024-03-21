Completion of subscription of convertible loans



March 21, 2024

Company Announcement no. 08







On 7 February 2024, the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group decided to issue convertible loans in accordance with the authorisation in the Company's Articles of Association under Article 4.3.A. The convertible loans have now been fully subscribed and the remaining amount of DKK 500,000 out of the total amount of DKK 7,100,000, announced in Company Announcement no. 4 of 7 February 2024, has now been paid to the Company.







With reference to company announcements no. 01 of 22 January 2024, no. 03 of 25 January 2024 and no. 04 of 7 February 2024, as of the date of this company announcement, a total of DKK 16,014,795 has been subscribed and paid to the company, and the total capital increase due to conversion of already subscribed convertible loans amounts to DKK 23,055,497.







For further information, please contact:



Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114



Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222





About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

