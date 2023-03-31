|
Completion of the takeover of Clear Channel Schweiz: Christoph Marty becomes the CEO for all of Goldbachs out-of-home activities
TX Group and its subsidiary, the Goldbach Group, announced the takeover of Clear Channel Schweiz on 22 December 2022. All the completion provisions have now been met and the deal will close on 31 March 2023. This will also involve the acquisition of the remaining shares of Neo Advertising's minority shareholders.
The current CEO of Clear Channel Schweiz, Christoph Marty, will remain responsible for out-of-home activities; he will take charge of out-of-home activities in the Goldbach segment upon completion of the takeover of Clear Channel Schweiz. The Goldbach Groups Board of Directors has approved this choice. Christian Vaglio-Giors, the founder and current CEO of Neo Advertising, will serve as an advisor to Christoph Marty and join the Board of Directors, following an internal reorganisation.
The project is now moving into the integration phase. This involves structuring the new organisation and its new, comprehensive offering so clients can place bookings across the entire inventory. For the time being, nothing will change for the two companies partners, clients and employees.
