Completion of the takeover of Clear Channel Schweiz: Christoph Marty becomes the CEO for all of Goldbachs out-of-home activities

TX Group and its subsidiary, the Goldbach Group, announced the takeover of Clear Channel Schweiz on 22 December 2022. All the completion provisions have now been met and the deal will close on 31 March 2023. This will also involve the acquisition of the remaining shares of Neo Advertising's minority shareholders. The current CEO of Clear Channel Schweiz, Christoph Marty, will remain responsible for out-of-home activities; he will take charge of out-of-home activities in the Goldbach segment upon completion of the takeover of Clear Channel Schweiz. The Goldbach Groups Board of Directors has approved this choice. Christian Vaglio-Giors, the founder and current CEO of Neo Advertising, will serve as an advisor to Christoph Marty and join the Board of Directors, following an internal reorganisation. The project is now moving into the integration phase. This involves structuring the new organisation and its new, comprehensive offering so clients can place bookings across the entire inventory. For the time being, nothing will change for the two companies partners, clients and employees.

Ursula Nötzli, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer TX Group, +41 76 462 52 45, ursula.noetzli@tx.group Iris Blättler, Head of Communications Goldbach, +41 44 914 91 16, iris.blaettler@goldbach.com

TX Group forms a network of platforms and associates that offers users information, orientation, entertainment and assistance for their daily lives. Its roots lie in journalism with Tamedias diverse newspapers and the media offered by 20 Minuten. The portfolio is supplemented by the advertising marketer Goldbach. TX Group is the anchor shareholder of the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and of Jobcloud, holds majority interests in Doodle and Zattoo and is involved in the area of fintech as a venture investor. The company, established in 1893, has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.

About Goldbach Group Ltd

The companies in the Goldbach Group Ltd market and broker advertising space on TV and radio as well as in print, online and mobile media; their activities also include outdoor advertising and performance marketing. The focus is on straightforward information, advisory and reservation processes. We pursue a consistent multi-channel approach to reach the end consumer at the right time, in the right place and in the right context. The Goldbach Group Ltd, which has its registered office in Küsnacht, operates mainly in Switzerland, Austria and Germany. Goldbach is a TX Group company.

