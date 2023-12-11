|
11.12.2023 15:00:00
Completion of the transaction of sale of the subsidiary
The preconditions for the completion of the transaction set forth in the share sale agreement concluded between Nordecon AS and OÜ NOBE on 28 November 2023, by which Nordecon AS sold its 52% majority holding in OÜ Nordecon Betoon, have been fulfilled by the parties and the sale of the share has been completed.
Additional information regarding the above-mentioned sale transaction has been published on 08 November 2023.
Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com
