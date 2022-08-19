Complex cloud architecture is finally causing budgetary pain

According to a report published by Anodot, 49% of survey respondents find it difficult to get cloud costs under control. Furthermore, 54% believe their primary source of cloud waste is a lack of visibility and observability into basic cloud usage. Nothing new here.What did catch my eye is that 49% said that managing complex multicloud environments was a core challenge to managing cloud costs. One in two enterprises is finally understanding that cloud architectural complexity is a core part of cloud cost utilization and needs to be dealt with.[ Also on InfoWorld: The best software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning products of 2022 ]I’ve certainly been waving the flag of “multicloud complexity is an issue” for many years here. The latency in enterprise IT responding to this challenge is likely because the pain had not yet been felt. I’ve noticed throughout the years that it’s one thing to sound an alarm and another for enterprise IT to finally heed the warning. Now it’s hitting business in the budget, which is something that will quickly get you fired.To read this article in full, please click here