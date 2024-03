Complexity bad: An interview with HTMX creator Carson Gross

Carson Gross is the creator of HTMX and Hyperscript, the mind behind The Grug Brained Developer, a professor of software engineering at Montana State University, and co-author of Hypermedia Systems. It was a pleasure to pick Carson's brain about the impetus behind projects like HTMX and Hyperscript, the failures of REST, why JavaScript is here to stay, and much more.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel