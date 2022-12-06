|
06.12.2022 12:00:00
Complexity is the enemy of cloud security
It’s a fact that most enterprises put security teams and tools in a silo. It drives me nuts when I see these bad habits carried over to cloud computing security. I covered this topic three years ago, and for the most part, it’s unchanged.Many of today’s security breaches are due to human error. A study by Ponemon and IBM indicates that misconfigured cloud servers cause 19% of data breaches. The cost? A half-million dollars per breach. The cause? Most of the time, too many moving parts for security teams to keep secure. They lose track, things are misconfigured, and the breach occurs. Simple.To read this article in full, please click here
