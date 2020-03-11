ComplianceBridge Proudly Announces TotalCompliance Release 4.0 With Online Office 365 Integration

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceBridge®, a leader in cloud-based policy and risk management products, is pleased to announce the launch of the latest version of TotalCompliance®, Release 4.0. The release provides several significant enhancements including Microsoft Word Online integration and DocConverter Pro integration.

TotalCompliance 4.0 comes with several exciting new features that customers can opt into at a modest addition to their annual license fee. These include:

Word Online Integration: This new integration provides Word integration capabilities to users without the added administrative overhead of uploading and downloading Word documents in order to edit them. Key benefits include:

A seamless integration that allows for changes to be made to Word documents inside of TotalCompliance and automatically saved.

To take advantage of the Online Word integration, TotalCompliance users that edit and create content require an Office 365 Business license through Microsoft. Standard end users do not require the license.

DocConverter Integration: This integration provides the ability to easily convert from Word to HTML with a simple selection on the revision process. Advantages include:

Initiate new document libraries by uploading Word or PDF files. Convert to HTML as you modify your documents.

There are many other performance improvements and enhancements in store for TotalCompliance users, as well.

Interested in learning how TotalCompliance can improve policy and risk management for your company? You can schedule a private demo with ComplianceBridge.

If you would like to learn more about testing the beta version of TotalCompliance 4.0, you're welcome to contact ComplianceBridge today.

About ComplianceBridge

ComplianceBridge is a privately-held SaaS software company whose flagship TotalCompliance suite of products features Policy and Procedure Management and Risk, Audit and Assessment Management. The company is based in Cupertino, California in the heart of Silicon Valley with access to the latest technologies and developers. The ComplianceBridge management team is composed of auditors, security professionals, project managers, and corporate lawyers who understand today's compliance challenges.

