Complimentary Webinar to Showcase Recent RadSite Quality Standard Updates: Presentation to Highlight New MIPPA Accreditation Program Standards

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a CMS-recognized accrediting agency promoting quality-based advanced diagnostic imaging, is offering a complimentary webinar called 2020 RadSite Standards and Accreditation Updates. The session will take place on April 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. ET and will last approximately one hour.

RadSite offers a comprehensive, affordable, quality-based accreditation program that evaluates providers on established industry standards and best practices. Working with health plans and their participating providers helps raise imaging standards through meaningful imaging quality and patient safety protocols. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and more than 350 payers and radiology benefit managers.

This webinar will feature recent updates to RadSite's MIPPA Accreditation Program (MAP) Standards and Guide, including the new specialty accreditation modules. RadSite's leadership will provide insights into several new MAP Standards and updates to the accreditation review process. The session also will highlight several public policy initiatives that RadSite is involved in including the National Alliance for Healthcare Purchasing Coalition's eValue8 initiative to promote quality-based imaging.

Presenters include:



Mark Casner ; RadSite Chair, Accreditation Committee (moderator)

; RadSite Chair, Accreditation Committee (moderator) Garry Carneal , JD; RadSite President & CEO

, JD; RadSite President & CEO Eliot Siegel , MD; RadSite Chair, Standards Committee

, MD; RadSite Chair, Standards Committee Phil Patton , PhD; RadSite Chief Physicist Officer

, PhD; RadSite Chief Physicist Officer Julie Irons ; RadSite Accreditation Manager

"RadSite provides a high-touch approach to quality benchmarking in imaging," said Garry Carneal, RadSite President and CEO. "During the webinar, we will provide an overview of RadSite's MAP Standards. The educational session will offer providers, health care executives, policymakers, and others an excellent opportunity to learn more about how RadSite standards promote best practices."

The webinar is complimentary and pre-registration is strongly encouraged:



Title: 2020 RadSite Standards and Accreditation Updates

Time: April 15, 2020 ; 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET

; Registration: To register, click here.

Additional upcoming RadSite webinars include:



An Overview of Cone Beam CT Imaging ( May 6, 2020 ; 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET Click here to register).

; Click here to register). 2020 RadSite ConeBeam CT Standards Overview ( June 17, 2020 ; 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET Click here to register).

To listen to RadSite's previous webinars, go to https://radsitequality.com/webinars/.

About RadSite™ (http://www.RadSiteQuality.com)

Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends in an effort to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

SOURCE RadSite