ComplyAdvantage Launches Dynamic Landing Page For Tracking Sanctions Updates On Russia

Reg Tech Innovator Simplifies The Tracking Of Global Sanctions As They Continue To Grow In Volume, Velocity And Complexity

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection, today announced the release of the company's new dynamic Sanctions On Russia landing page covering the most up-to-date changes to global sanctions being levied against Russian for its unlawful invasion of Ukraine.

Since its beginning in late February, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has garnered swift condemnation and ignited an unprecedented global movement by nations, networks and enterprises to punish Russia for its unlawful invasion. The primary tool to hold Russia accountable are sanctions designed to have a devastating financial impact on the Russian economy.

As of April 2022, more than 8200 sanctions have been issued globally against Russia, targeting over 10,000 individuals such as Oligarch Roman Abramovich and the Russian Minister of Forigen Affairs Sergei Lavrov; over 1600 businesses including Bank Rossiya and Promsvyazbank and across a multitude of industries from financial services, oil & gas to shipping and logistics.

Given the growing volume, velocity and complexity of the sanctions being deployed against Russia, it has been a challenging task for financial services to stay updated and to ensure that their businesses are in compliance. This is why ComplyAdvantage has launched its new landing page - Sanctions On Russia - that offers regular updates of sanctions actions against Russia including total number of sanctions issued; growth of sanctions issued per country; most sanctioned Russian individuals and business entities; types of sanctions being issued and more.

"Now is a moment in time when sanctions are truly the global tool of choice when it comes to punishing rogue nations, nefarious business entities or individuals engaged in illicit behaviours such as money laundering, terrorist financing, or human trafficking just to mention a few," said Charles Delingpole, Founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. "This is why we felt it was important to share our sanctions insights. We want not only our customers but our entire ecosystem to be better prepared and fortified against these unprecedented global events."

The Sanctions On Russia landing page release comes weeks after ComplyAdvantage launched its latest proprietary research report on the Evolving Use of Sanctions and Geopolitics, including commentary on the invasion of Ukraine.

Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises and high-growth fintechs, ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning and natural language processing to help regulated organisations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime.

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 500 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies tens of thousands of risk events from millions of structured and unstructured data points every single day.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs located in New York, London, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers', Index Ventures and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

