09.05.2023 11:00:00
Component-based development has been a long time coming
It was 1991, and I was sitting at yet another software development conference listening to a presentation on a new concept: developing applications from reusable and interchangeable parts or component-based development.The presenter made compelling comparisons with the manufacturing industry. We don’t build cars from scratch, building each part as we manufacture the car. We build cars from prebuilt components, such as steering systems, engines, drivetrains, and other parts that are often used within other vehicles, including other types of cars and trucks.It made sense. And I, a C coder at the time, was building everything mostly from scratch. Why couldn’t I build software the same way we manufacture cars?To read this article in full, please click here
