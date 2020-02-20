ComportSecure Recognized as Elite 150 Managed IT Service Provider on CRN's 2020 MSP500 List

RAMSEY, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComportSecure, the fast-growing Cloud and Managed IT Service division of Comport, announced today that it has again been listed on the CRN® Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2020. This annual list identifies North American managed services providers that create solutions for complex IT issues that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on IT investments.

As an MSP Elite 150, ComportSecure is recognized for its capabilities in hybrid IT and for the level of service provided to its customers. "Organizations are very pleased that we dig in and help them plan their right mix of on-premise and cloud workloads," said Matt Burch, Vice President ComportSecure. "IT and security have gotten quite complex and we take pride helping our customers improve outcomes and preventing expensive missteps."

Comport also announced that senior technology executive Don Pringle recently joined ComportSecure as Vice President Managed, Hosted and Professional Services. In this role Don will consolidate and integrate all services to help customers create strategies for data center modernization and management, both on-premises and cloud. "The trend is away from managing everything in-house and this will only accelerate," stated Mike Vencel, President Comport. "With the growth in our services portfolios, Don's experience creating digital transformations at Gartner, Inc. directly benefits our customers who are also seeking IT cost reductions, pay-as-you-go consumption models, and new ways to compete."

"Managed Service Providers are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure their environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move IT forward."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

