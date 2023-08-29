|
29.08.2023 11:00:00
Compose Multiplatform 1.5.0 shines on dialogs, popups, iOS
JetBrains has released Compose Multiplatform 1.5.0, an update to the declarative UI framework for the Kotlin programming language that introduces iOS improvements and common code APIs for dialogs, popups, and WindowInsets.Compose Multiplatform 1.5.0 was released August 27. Dialogs are used for modal events, with the user choosing or entering data. Popups are for non-modal behavior, such as providing optional functionality. The base types Dialog and Popup, along with DropdownMenu and AlertDialog, are accessible from common code, thus avoiding the need to provide platform-specific functionality.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!